TRIPOLI Jan 6 Libya's armed forces warned they
would not allow any oil tanker to load at ports seized by
protesters, after the navy blocked a Maltese-flagged vessel from
trying to reach one of the docks, Defence Ministry and naval
officials said on Monday.
Libya's navy had opened fire on Sunday after the oil tanker
tried to approach Es Sider port, which is being held by armed
protesters opposed to the central government, officials said in
televised news conference.
"This was clear message to all firms trying to load oil at
seized ports," a Defence Ministry spokesman said.
