Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
TRIPOLI, March 10 Libyan navy and allied militia forces have surrounded a North Korea-flagged tanker just outside an eastern port held by rebels, a navy spokesman said on Monday.
The Morning Glory has loaded crude oil worth $30 million at the Es Sider port, bypassing Tripoli authorities, despite a government threat to bomb it should it sail away.
Navy spokesman Ayoub Qassem told Reuters the tanker was currently in what is known as the waiting area outside the port for ships planning to depart at some point.
"Boats from the navy and revolutionary forces have surrounded the tanker," he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.