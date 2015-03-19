(Quotes, background)
TRIPOLI, March 19 Libya's National Oil
Corporation (NOC) is working independently without taking orders
from either of the country's rival governments, the
Tripoli-based group said on Thursday.
The internationally-recognised government said on Tuesday it
wanted to route oil exports through an eastern NOC entity under
its leadership rather than via Tripoli, which has traditionally
handled oil exports.
"The NOC board of directors confirms that NOC's position is
neutral and (that it) receives no directives from either the
Tripoli- or Bayda-based governments," it said. Bayda is the seat
of the recognised government in the east.
"(It) operates in complete independence from both sets of
authorities," NOC said. "All revenue proceeds are directly
deposited into a Central Bank of Libya designated account."
The two governments and parliaments are allied to armed
factions fighting for territory and control of oil facilities.
The eastern-based government has appointed a new head for
NOC, while the Tripoli-based rival government has kept the
previous NOC head in office, while appointing its own oil
minister.
"The NOC must remain an independent institution that
operates outside political disputes in order to remain an equal
resource for all Libyans," NOC Tripoli said. "NOC shall continue
to work from its legally registered headquarters in Tripoli."
The two sides have appointed separate heads for the central
bank which has also tried to stay out of the conflict. The bank
books oil revenues on accounts abroad used by oil buyers for
many years.
