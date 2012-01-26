(Adds detail)
ALGIERS Jan 26 Libyan oil production has
climbed to 1.3 million barrels per day, the National Oil
Corporation (NOC) said in a statement, as companies resume
production following the eight-month war.
"The National Oil Corporation announced...that the
production of crude oil has reached 1.3 million barrels per
day," said a statement on its website.
Libya holds Africa's largest oil reserves. Before the
February uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya pumped some
1.6 million bpd, but civil war brought flows to a standstill,
cutting off exports of around 1.3 million to the international
market.
The most recent resumption of oil production include Libya's
Waha Oil, a joint venture with U.S. firms ConocoPhillips
, Marathon and Amerada Hess, which began
crude oil production at the Dahra and Samah fields at a rate of
16,000 bpd.
(Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Alison Birrane)