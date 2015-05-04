TRIPOLI May 4 Protesters demanding state jobs have shut down the eastern Libyan oil export port of Zueitina, a port engineer said on Monday.

No more information was immediately available. Libyan oil ports and oilfields regularly have to shut down due to protesters seizing them or armed groups fighting for control of the facilities.

