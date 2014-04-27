BENGHAZI, Libya, April 27 Libya's eastern oil port Zueitina will only open after damages at its facilities and its technical state have been assessed, the country's justice minister said on Sunday.

Salah al-Merghani also told reporters in the eastern city of Benghazi that a committee to investigate oil corruption had been formed, as agreed under a deal between the government and eastern rebels to end a blockage of eastern oil ports. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)