TRIPOLI, Sept 11 Libya has started producing oil, the country's interim Prime Minister said, promising more would come online in the "near future."

"We started producing oil yesterday," Mahmoud Jibril told a news conference on Sunday, declining to say where or how much.

He said oil production, which had virtually dried up in the country during the turmoil, would restart in the west soon.

He also said Libya would form a new, more inclusive interim government within the next 7-10 days. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)