Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
TRIPOLI, Sept 11 Libya has started producing oil, the country's interim Prime Minister said, promising more would come online in the "near future."
"We started producing oil yesterday," Mahmoud Jibril told a news conference on Sunday, declining to say where or how much.
He said oil production, which had virtually dried up in the country during the turmoil, would restart in the west soon.
He also said Libya would form a new, more inclusive interim government within the next 7-10 days. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that it plans to halt production at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, after unionized workers initiate a strike scheduled to begin on Thursday.