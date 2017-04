TRIPOLI Aug 18 Libya's western El Sharara and El Feel oilfields remain closed due to protests despite efforts by tribal leaders to reopen them, a member of the protesters said on Tuesday.

The two fields, which used to produce around 400,000 barrels a day, have been closed for months due to pipeline blockades and a strike of oil security guards.

"The two fields are still closed," said a member of the oil guards, asking not to be named. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Susan Thomas)