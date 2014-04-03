TRIPOLI, April 3 Eight senior members of the
Libyan rebel militia controlling key oil ports have quit in a
conflict with top leader Ibrahim Jathran, one of those who left
said on Thursday.
"Jathran is not consulting his politburo (leadership team),"
Essam al-Jahani told Reuters, explaining why they had decided to
resign.
Jathran and the Tripoli government said on Wednesday they
were close to a deal to end a port blockage that has hit oil
exports and fuelled tensions in the North African country.
