BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 27 All five of Libya's refineries are offline due to a lack of crude oil production and damage to facilities, the rebel oil firm AGOCO told Reuters on Saturday, leaving rebel forces wholly reliant on fuel imports to rebuild the war-torn country.

"No refineries are working. They can't get crude oil. Some are in bad shape," said AGOCO spokesman Abdeljalil Mayouf. AGOCO, a former subsidiary of the Libyan National Oil Company, sends crude oil to three of the country's five refineries at the ports of Tobruk, Ras Lanuf and a unit at the Sarir oilfield. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Giles Elgood)