By Ulf Laessing
| ZAWIYA, Libya
ZAWIYA, Libya Dec 19 Libya is stepping up fuel
imports, with four tankers queuing at one port as the OPEC
producer's second-largest refinery is running at only half its
capacity due to oilfield strikes, a senior official said.
A mix of militias, tribesmen and civil servants demanding
political rights or a greater share of Libya's oil wealth have
occupied several oilfields and ports, cutting exports to 110,000
barrels per day (bpd) from over 1 million bpd in July.
The government has struggled to keep the 120,000-bpd
refinery in Zawiya operating since protesters in October closed
the El Sharara oilfield that feeds it. Since then, Zawiya has
runs off existing stocks and supplies from the eastern Brega
port, which officials have closed for exports for that reason.
Zawiya is key to supply the capital Tripoli, some 40 km (25
miles) to the east, and western Libya with petroleum products.
The country's biggest refinery in Ras Lanuf has been shut along
with its adjacent export port by strikers since summer.
The government is trying to maintain supplies of motor fuel
to ease social tensions as it struggles to assert control of the
North African country, still at risk from militias who kept
their weapons after helping to topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The Zawiya refinery is running at about half of its capacity
due to crude shortages, operations manager Mohammed Hassan
al-Haj said.
"We have two units with a capacity of 60,000 bpd each. The
second is currently shut due to a lack of supplies," he said
during a visit to the refinery and its port on Wednesday. "The
other train (unit) is at full refining capacity of 60,000 bpd."
Engineers in the refinery's control room put production
slightly lower, at around 50,000 bpd, as the unit still in
operation was running at 80 percent of capacity.
MORE TANKERS COMING
Still, Haj said the refinery's daily production of 1.26
million liters of petrol - half of its usual output - was enough
to meet domestic demand thanks to rising imports.
Analysts say the government has no choice but to increase
fuel imports, though this is exacerbating budget problems as a
result of the loss of vital oil revenues - Libya's lifeline.
"There is no lack of supplies due to imports," Haj said,
blaming recent long queues at petrol stations in Tripoli on
logistical problems and chaos as angry motorists tried to
refill. Frightened petrol station owners closed for days.
The fuel situation in the capital has improved in the past
few days since soldiers were deployed to protect petrol stations
and organise queues.
The Zawiya refinery is awaiting some 110,000 tonnes of oil
products coming from abroad this week. Four tankers could be
seen waiting at the port.
One tanker had just discharged 25,000 tonnes of gasoline
while a second was unloading 29,907 tonnes of gasoil, Haj said.
Another tanker carrying 30,000 tonnes of gasoil and a fourth
with 25,000 tonnes of gasoline were waiting to unload.
The refinery had also received two crude cargoes from Brega
and was expecting another tanker, bringing total crude shipments
from there to almost 1.8 million barrels, he said.
Engineers in the control room said the refinery had about
two weeks' worth of crude stocks.
Haj also said the shutdown of one refinery unit had halved
output of liquefied petroleum gas for domestic consumption to
around 360 cubic meters a day.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan had hoped to persuade an eastern
autonomy group to reopen three ports that previously accounted
for exports of 600,000 bpd. But the group's leader, Ibrahim
Jathran, said his militia would keep the ports shut because
Tripoli had not agreed to share oil revenues.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)