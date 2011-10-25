TRIPOLI Oct 25 Engineers working at a Repsol oilfield in southwestern Libya have managed to pump crude to refineries in the north of the country for the first time since the end of the conflict, an official with the National Transitional Council said on Tuesday.

The field, which is located in the southwestern area of Ubari, is being protected by NTC fighters from the town of Zintan in the Western Mountains region.

"One of the brigades from Zintan that provides protection for a Repsol oilfield in the south managed to pump oil for the first time to the north," the official said giving no further details. (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Editing by Jane Baird)