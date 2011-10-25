UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TRIPOLI Oct 25 Engineers working at a Repsol oilfield in southwestern Libya have managed to pump crude to refineries in the north of the country for the first time since the end of the conflict, an official with the National Transitional Council said on Tuesday.
The field, which is located in the southwestern area of Ubari, is being protected by NTC fighters from the town of Zintan in the Western Mountains region.
"One of the brigades from Zintan that provides protection for a Repsol oilfield in the south managed to pump oil for the first time to the north," the official said giving no further details. (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Editing by Jane Baird)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.