TRIPOLI, Sept 22 Libya's oil production is set to reach 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early October or nearly a third of pre-war output, a senior source in the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.

OPEC member's pre-war production was around 1.6 million bpd and the resumption will help Libya's interim leaders start earning revenues badly needed to kickstart the economy after seven months of war.

"By the beginning of October, we can reach 500,000 barrels per day," the NOC source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)