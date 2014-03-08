TRIPOLI, March 8 Armed protesters controlling
eastern Libyan ports will respond to any central government
attempts to stop them selling oil independently after a North
Korean-flagged tanker docked at one of the ports they hold, a
leader said on Saturday.
Abb-Rabbo Albarassi, self-declared prime minister of Libya's
eastern autonomy movement, said protesters had no plans for
secession but demanded 15 percent of national oil sale revenues
to go to their region.
He said the group would respect previous oil contracts, but
demanded some of the deals be investigated for corruption.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)