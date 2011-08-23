* Limited Libyan oil production could start soon
* Condition of oil export terminals still unclear
* Clearing pipes clogged by waxy crude could delay output
By David Sheppard and Sarah Young
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 23 Limited Libyan oil
production ought to resume quite quickly as most fields appear
to have survived the civil war unscathed, international oil
services companies say, but many are still waiting for more
stability in the country before sending employees back in.
In interviews with some of the biggest oil services players
in pre-civil war Libya, most echoed the view that major oil
fields had largely avoided serious damage during the six months
of fighting, though some voiced concerns about damage to export
terminals and pipelines.
OPS International Chairman Gavin De Salis told Reuters
Insider television that Libyan crude oil, prized for its high
yield of valuable light products such as gasoline and for its
low sulfur content, was quite waxy, which could clog up
pipelines if they had been left unused for some time.
"There might be a little bit of effort unplugging
pipelines, which is two to three months' worth of effort before
they can resume full production," De Salis said.
"But that will not affect all of the pipelines or all of
the fields, so they can certainly start limited production
quite quickly."
Harry Nilsson, owner and founder of Swedish oil and water
services firm Condrill AB, said his company had retained around
100 staff in Benghazi during the civil war, and had retained
close ties with the rebel National Transitional Council.
Nilsson said contacts at Libya's rebel oil firm Arabian
Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) informed him there had been little
damage to the oilfields in the east of the country during the
six-month power struggle.
"We haven't been able to work at the oilfields during the
civil war as it has not been safe, but I think within a couple
of weeks we could be back to almost normal," Nilsson said by
telephone from his office in Stockholm.
"The oil income is essential to Libya and the new
government so they will want to bring it back online as soon as
possible."
Nilsson said they had several Swedish, Indian and Sudanese
employees who had stayed in the country during the civil war,
but total staff numbers in the country were down from around
250-300. He said he expected international employees to start
returning to Libya in about a month's time.
DAMAGE
Oil firm's who supported the rebel government during the
civil war are expected to win the lion's share of contracts to
help relaunch the Libyan oil industry, which before the war
produced some 1.6 million barrels per day of crude.
Those based in countries that were quick to back military
action by NATO, including France, Britain and the United
States, are thought to be particularly well positioned.
Technip TECF.PA, the Paris-based oil services and
engineering firm, said it didn't have any employees in Libya at
the present time, but it expected to play a role in helping oil
and gas companies quickly resume production.
Oil major's like Italy's ENI (ENI.MI), the largest producer
in Libya before the outbreak of fighting, is positioning for an
early return to Libya. Analysts said getting production back up
to speed quickly could help its "good will" with any new
government, after it was seen as slow to distance itself from
Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the conflict.
Samuel Ciszuk, Middle East and North Africa analyst at IHS
Energy said oil fields in the south west of the country had
largely escaped the fighting, and said production throughout
Libya could rise to 250,000-350,000 barrels per day (bpd)
within three months.
"Planning for the post-war recovery seems to be in full
swing with both international oil companies (IOCs), as well as
oil service companies, starting to prepare for swift deployment
of key personnel to assist with production start-ups and
repairs," Ciszuk said.
"In the south-west, where no fighting occurred and where
the effects of looting and vandalism are thought to be low,
production... could start rising towards the pre-war 200,000
bpd level perhaps as soon as the pipeline to the coast is
repaired and cleaned of potential residues."
The oil port of Ras Lanuf saw some of the heaviest fighting
in the war, but a rebel spokesman said there was no apparent
damage to facilities after pro-Gaddafi forces retreated from
the area on Tuesday. [ID:nLDE77M0VJ]
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Oil services group Petrofac (PFC.L), that wasn't active in
pre-civil war Libya, said it now saw more opportunities in the
country.
"Whilst short term developments are difficult to predict,
Libya has substantial oil and gas reserves and restoring
production will be key to getting the Libyan economy going
again," Petrofac's chief financial officer Keith Roberts said.
"Over the medium to long term there are considerable
opportunities in the country, and therefore we see the
prospects for the services industry as very positive. The
question is how long and difficult the transition will be,"
But some experienced players in Libya injected a note of
caution as to how long it would be before there was enough
stability in the country to resume work there, both in terms of
violence and the resolution of existing contracts.
"I am sure that whatever government emerges will put a real
priority on getting the oil industry into good shape but
historically things have taken a long time in Libya," Allister
Langlands, chief executive of oil services firm Wood Group said
on Tuesday.
"It's too early to say more than that."
