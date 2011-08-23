* Limited Libyan oil production could start soon

* Condition of oil export terminals still unclear

* Clearing pipes clogged by waxy crude could delay output

By David Sheppard and Sarah Young

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 23 Limited Libyan oil production ought to resume quite quickly as most fields appear to have survived the civil war unscathed, international oil services companies say, but many are still waiting for more stability in the country before sending employees back in.

In interviews with some of the biggest oil services players in pre-civil war Libya, most echoed the view that major oil fields had largely avoided serious damage during the six months of fighting, though some voiced concerns about damage to export terminals and pipelines.

OPS International Chairman Gavin De Salis told Reuters Insider television that Libyan crude oil, prized for its high yield of valuable light products such as gasoline and for its low sulfur content, was quite waxy, which could clog up pipelines if they had been left unused for some time.

"There might be a little bit of effort unplugging pipelines, which is two to three months' worth of effort before they can resume full production," De Salis said.

"But that will not affect all of the pipelines or all of the fields, so they can certainly start limited production quite quickly." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Reuters Insider: Oil services firm OPS on restarting Libya's oil production and exports: link.reuters.com/guc43s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Harry Nilsson, owner and founder of Swedish oil and water services firm Condrill AB, said his company had retained around 100 staff in Benghazi during the civil war, and had retained close ties with the rebel National Transitional Council.

Nilsson said contacts at Libya's rebel oil firm Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) informed him there had been little damage to the oilfields in the east of the country during the six-month power struggle.

"We haven't been able to work at the oilfields during the civil war as it has not been safe, but I think within a couple of weeks we could be back to almost normal," Nilsson said by telephone from his office in Stockholm.

"The oil income is essential to Libya and the new government so they will want to bring it back online as soon as possible."

Nilsson said they had several Swedish, Indian and Sudanese employees who had stayed in the country during the civil war, but total staff numbers in the country were down from around 250-300. He said he expected international employees to start returning to Libya in about a month's time.

DAMAGE

Oil firm's who supported the rebel government during the civil war are expected to win the lion's share of contracts to help relaunch the Libyan oil industry, which before the war produced some 1.6 million barrels per day of crude.

Those based in countries that were quick to back military action by NATO, including France, Britain and the United States, are thought to be particularly well positioned.

Technip TECF.PA, the Paris-based oil services and engineering firm, said it didn't have any employees in Libya at the present time, but it expected to play a role in helping oil and gas companies quickly resume production.

Oil major's like Italy's ENI ( ENI.MI ), the largest producer in Libya before the outbreak of fighting, is positioning for an early return to Libya. Analysts said getting production back up to speed quickly could help its "good will" with any new government, after it was seen as slow to distance itself from Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the conflict.

Samuel Ciszuk, Middle East and North Africa analyst at IHS Energy said oil fields in the south west of the country had largely escaped the fighting, and said production throughout Libya could rise to 250,000-350,000 barrels per day (bpd) within three months.

"Planning for the post-war recovery seems to be in full swing with both international oil companies (IOCs), as well as oil service companies, starting to prepare for swift deployment of key personnel to assist with production start-ups and repairs," Ciszuk said.

"In the south-west, where no fighting occurred and where the effects of looting and vandalism are thought to be low, production... could start rising towards the pre-war 200,000 bpd level perhaps as soon as the pipeline to the coast is repaired and cleaned of potential residues."

The oil port of Ras Lanuf saw some of the heaviest fighting in the war, but a rebel spokesman said there was no apparent damage to facilities after pro-Gaddafi forces retreated from the area on Tuesday. [ID:nLDE77M0VJ]

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Oil services group Petrofac ( PFC.L ), that wasn't active in pre-civil war Libya, said it now saw more opportunities in the country.

"Whilst short term developments are difficult to predict, Libya has substantial oil and gas reserves and restoring production will be key to getting the Libyan economy going again," Petrofac's chief financial officer Keith Roberts said.

"Over the medium to long term there are considerable opportunities in the country, and therefore we see the prospects for the services industry as very positive. The question is how long and difficult the transition will be,"

But some experienced players in Libya injected a note of caution as to how long it would be before there was enough stability in the country to resume work there, both in terms of violence and the resolution of existing contracts.

"I am sure that whatever government emerges will put a real priority on getting the oil industry into good shape but historically things have taken a long time in Libya," Allister Langlands, chief executive of oil services firm Wood Group said on Tuesday.

"It's too early to say more than that." (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Christopher Johnson in London and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)