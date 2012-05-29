LONDON May 29 Royal Dutch Shell will suspend drilling and abandon exploration on two Libya blocks due to disappointing results, the company said in a statement.

Shell plans to keep an office in Libya and has agreed with the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) to actively pursue new upstream opportunities.

Shell said it intends to abandon licences LNGDA and Area 89.

"Despite an extensive seismic and drilling campaign in these licences, results have been disappointing and further exploration cannot be economically justified," Shell said in a statement. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)