By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
TRIPOLI, Sept 1 No end is in sight to the worst
disruption to Libya's oil industry since the civil war in 2011
as armed groups, security guards and oil workers with tribal
loyalties shut down pipelines and oil ports across the country.
Central state power is already tenuous and separatist groups
are exploiting the stoppages, but the government risks bloody
clashes with tribal militias if it sends ill-equipped nascent
army units to capture oil terminals held by armed groups.
"These militias are intoxicated with power," said a senior
Libyan official, adding that Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's
strategy was to appease oil workers and apply tribal mediation
with caveats and incentives to end the standoff.
Zeidan, accused of allowing corruption to flourish, can ill
afford to prolong a crisis that the government says has already
cost more than $2 billion, threatening Libya's healthy foreign
currency reserves, power supply and remnants of law and order.
Libya's oil production has fallen to just over 10 percent of
capacity due to a month-long disruption by armed security guards
who shut the main export ports in the east and centre over pay
demands.
In the past week the strikes have spread to the western
coastal ports and armed groups have also closed taps on
pipelines from major oil fields, threatening the major north
African oil producer with economic paralysis.
"It's a tribal war to terminate the political process. They
want a body that represents the tribes," Noman Benotman,
president of Quilliam, a counter-terrorism think tank, said.
"Practically the government is dead, technically it is still
there."
"DECLARATION OF WAR"
Calls for federal rule have become stronger since Gaddafi's
overthrow in 2011, fuelled by complaints in the east that it has
not been given a fair share of Libya's wealth, and the weakness
of the central government.
Any military move by Tripoli to deploy troops to retake
control of the port terminals would be "considered a declaration
of war", federalist Ibrahim al Jathran told cheering crowds
gathered in the eastern coastal town of Ajdabiyah on Monday.
Jathran, ousted this month as chief of the Petroleum
Facilities Guards in the eastern region for leading strikers, is
head of a self-governing political council announced in the oil
town of Ras Lanuf on Aug. 17.
The federalists say they are not separatists and only want a
bigger role and better distribution of wealth.
Most of Libya's oil is in the east, separated from the more
populous west by a vast desert. The federalists are
consolidating control over the east, steeled by the conviction
that Tripoli let them down in the fight against Gaddafi.
Karim al-Barase, a federalist activist, said federalists
were planning to set up a new oil company in the east to handle
the region's oil exports transparently and ensure they were not
stolen "by a corrupt elite that was no better than Gaddafi".
Despite tough talk of bombing any tankers that tried to ship
oil bought independently of the state, Zeidan has steered away
from any mention of sending the army to capture the oil fields,
saying he sought a peaceful end to the standoff.
"Those who expect the government to resolve the security
situation overnight are not seeing the situation clearly," he
said on Wednesday.
Industry executives give countless examples of how armed
groups and tribal militias disrupt work in oil fields as far
away as al-Feel and Essharara in the southwest to Sarir, Amal,
and Nafoora in the southeast.
Some demands are purely monetary.
In the giant El Feel field in the deep southwest, local and
foreign workers are confined to camp as militias from the desert
area negotiate in the town of Zintan, around 136 km (85 miles)
southwest of Tripoli, with a government-backed military council
on how much they must get to end a siege of the pipelines, a
Western based oil company executive said.
Bentoman said central power stretched only to Misrata in the
east and Janzour in the West. "Outside, they have no power
without authorisation of local leaders. The southern part of
Libya is the wild west. There is no presence of government."
Even on the outskirts of Tripoli, the country manager of a
supplier of oil equipment said it was forced to enlist members
of a militia to guard the company. "You don't need to call all
the staff to get a strike, just five disgruntled people can
disrupt work," he said, on condition of anonymity.
WIDER DISAFFECTION
Protesters are tapping into widespread disenchantment with
Libya's new rulers, saying little has materialised in improved
living conditions despite the country's oil wealth.
"The first enemy is corruption with the continued corruption
that state institutions are practising," said Abu al-Qassem
al-Mashay, chief researcher at a government think-tank.
Critics have accused corrupt officials of loading crude at
export terminals without using meters and strikers openly accuse
top officials of squandering the country's wealth.
Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi denied the allegations and
said the prime minister had set up a judicial commission to
investigate. He blamed federalists for the oil crisis.
"They have force and by force they have prevented vessels
from loading and brought tankers that are outside the state's
legitimacy and wanted to transfer these funds to their private
accounts," he said.
Industry executives say the tribal protesters have been
emboldened by neighbouring Egypt's crackdown on the Muslim
Brotherhood to attack its Libyan ideological ally, the Party of
Justice and Construction, the second largest bloc in parliament.
The party opposes federalism and many of the rebels accuse
it of expanding their influence in the oil sector.
"Our movement has shaken the crowns of the oppressors who
have exploited Libya's wealth. The Brotherhood have hijacked the
state and parliament and this group has seized control of all
aspects of the Libyan state. They have infiltrated the oil
ministry with their armed groups," Jathran said.
Analysts say months of successive sieges of government
buildings and sits-in by former anti-Gaddafi fighters claiming
benefits that forced officials to cave in to their demands had
encouraged workers in the oil industry to follow suit.
"At the moment you have a bunch of opponents of the
government who are taking this action for different reasons,
whether for jobs in a refinery or whatever... It's not
concerted, but it's adding up to a major problem," said one
Western diplomat.
Paralysis in government is growing with senior posts
unfilled due to factional squabbling involving liberal forces
aligning themselves with former Gaddafi supporters against the
Justice and Construction Party.
With the crumbling authority of Zeidan's government, many
fear militias allied to the Muslim Brotherhood known as the
Shields will clash with tribal militias led by former Gaddafi
supporters and now backed by the secularists and liberals.
"The government is in a very weak position," said Geoffrey
Howard from Control Risks. "They don't have a monopoly on the
use of force and it's very unlikely that they will do anytime
soon ... Many armed groups have forces that are equal or
stronger to the government."
