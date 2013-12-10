TRIPOLI Dec 10 Libya's oil workers union threatened on Tuesday to close its eastern ports again if regional separatists decide to reopen them on Dec. 15.

A regional autonomy movement said earlier on Tuesday it might reopen three Libyan ports it seized in the summer if the government fulfilled its demands for sharing political power and oil wealth by Sunday.

But the powerful oil workers' union said it would call on its members to shut down the ports again until their payment demands are met, its deputy head Saad al-Fakhri told Reuters.

"If the government does not meet our demands, then the union of oil workers will close the ports again after they reopen," he said. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jane Baird)