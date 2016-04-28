BENGHAZI, Libya, April 28 The head of a parallel
National Oil Corporation (NOC) set up by Libya's eastern
government said on Thursday that a tanker carrying its first
intended oil export shipment was being diverted to the western
port of Zawiya, but the company would continue to fight for its
right to sell crude.
The eastern NOC had hoped to sell the cargo of 650,000
barrels in defiance of authorities in Tripoli, but the United
Nations blacklisted the tanker, requiring states to ban it from
entering any port.
The rival Tripoli NOC and its international backers say that
if the eastern government succeeds in its long-held aim of
selling oil independently, it would undermine a U.N.-backed
unity government that arrived in Tripoli last month and put the
political and economic future of Libya at risk.
But both the eastern government and the eastern NOC have
insisted in recent days that they have a right to export. "This
is a legal issue and we will work on it," eastern NOC head Nagi
al-Maghrabi told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by
Andrew Roche)