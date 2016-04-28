(Recasts with ship returning to Libya, adds details throughout,
By Ahmad Ghaddar
LONDON, April 28 An Indian-flagged oil tanker is
returning to Libya, the North African country's rival oil
corporation said on Thursday, after its failed first attempt to
export crude oil led to the ship being blacklisted by the United
Nations Security Council.
The Distya Ameya tanker is heading to the western Libyan
port of Zawiya, said Nagi al-Maghrabi, chairman of the National
Oil Corporation (NOC) set up by Libya's rival eastern government
in parallel to the Tripoli-based NOC. The Tripoli NOC is
recognized internationally as the legitimate seller of Libyan
oil.
Magrabi told Reuters he would continue to fight for the
right of the eastern NOC to export crude, describing the
situation as "a legal issue and we will work on it."
The Tripoli NOC and its international backers say that if
the eastern government succeeds in its long-held aim of selling
oil independently, it would undermine a U.N.-backed unity
government that arrived in Tripoli last month and put the
political and economic future of Libya at risk.
The U.N. Security Council Libya sanctions committee
blacklisted the Distya Ameya on Wednesday after receiving a
request from the Libyan U.N. ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi. This
requires states to ban it from entering any port.
The ship left Libya's Marsa el-Hariga port late on Monday
carrying 650,000 barrels of crude and was currently near Malta.
A source close to the situation said the cargo was to be
offloaded at Zawiya and processed for use within the country.
Deepak Shetty, director general of shipping with India's
Ministry of Shipping, said he had told the vessel's operator and
the charterer to instruct the captain not to discharge the cargo
"at all, anywhere."
"They will follow the U.N. guidance which will come to them
through us," Shetty said. "They are now staying put ... no oil
will be discharged even if the charterer wants them to. They
will wait for the U.N. to tell us where the vessel will have to
go."
However, the U.N. spokesman's office in New York said the
U.N. Libya mission was not involved in the issue at all.
Under U.N. Security Council resolutions adopted since 2014
on the illicit export of Libyan oil, it is up to states - not
the United Nations - to direct designated vessels "to take
appropriate actions to return the crude oil, with the consent of
and in coordination with the Government of Libya, to Libya."
