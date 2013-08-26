TRIPOLI Aug 26 Libya warned on Monday it will
attack and destroy any tanker illegally exporting oil after
forces last week fired at a Liberian-flagged tanker close to the
country's largest crude oil export terminal.
The tanker, which sought to load crude oil that armed
protesters blocking the country's main export ports were
attempting to sell illegally, managed to flee, Abdul Razak
al-Shbahi, the spokesperson for the minister of defence, told
Reuters.
Es Sider is the largest of several ports including
neighboring Ras Lanuf located in the country's east that have
been mostly shut since end of July when protests by security
guards and oil workers over pay and other political demands led
to the closure of many oilfields.
This has cut the country's exports and production to their
lowest levels, with exports less than 500,000 barrels per day,
since the civil war in 2011. Before then, export capacity was up
to 1.25 million bpd.
The country's nascent armed forces had stepped up coastal
guard patrols and put on alert three air bases with instructions
given to military aircraft to "bomb" any vessel that approached
Libyan waters to prevent illegal sales of Libyan oil, Shbahi
said.
"Three air bases have been put on heightened alert to strike
and destroy by any means any oil tanker that did not have any
contractual deals with the country's national oil company," he
added.
"The defence ministry will not hesitate to response in any
way possible against any one who tries to steal the country's
wealth," the ministry of defence official said.
Libya said earlier this month that it would use military
force if necessary to prevent striking security guards from
exporting oil independently.
The protests are located mainly in the eastern part of
Libya, which has been pushing for greater autonomy since
starting the uprising against Gaddafi.
Government officials say the strikes are being orchestrated
by federalists who want more independence for the east and are
trying to finance their cause by illegally selling the oil
stored at terminals.
The country's national oil company has declared force
majeure from contracts from the eastern terminals to relieve the
country from contract breaches caused by the standoff, officials
say.
The distortions to Libya's oil sector risk crippling its
economic lifeline and choking off state revenues. The government
says it has lost around $2 billion in revenues so far.
