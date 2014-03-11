TRIPOLI, March 11 Libya's navy opened fire on Tuesday on a tanker after it had loaded oil at a rebel-held port in the east of the country, damaging the vessel, a Libyan military spokesman said.

Italian vessels were helping the navy secure the tanker which had sailed further east after leaving the Es Sider port, Walid al-Tarhouni, spokesman for Libya's oil protection force, told al-Nabaa television.

He said the ship had initially escaped in bad weather. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)