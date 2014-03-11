GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St on hold before U.S. rate decision; oil at 3-month lows
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
TRIPOLI, March 11 Libya's navy opened fire on Tuesday on a tanker after it had loaded oil at a rebel-held port in the east of the country, damaging the vessel, a Libyan military spokesman said.
Italian vessels were helping the navy secure the tanker which had sailed further east after leaving the Es Sider port, Walid al-Tarhouni, spokesman for Libya's oil protection force, told al-Nabaa television.
He said the ship had initially escaped in bad weather. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
* High winds, up to two feet of snow forecast (Adds Massachusetts governor comment)
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. shale oil production in April was set for its biggest monthly increase since October as output in the Permian Basin, America's fastest growing shale oil region, was expected to hit another record high, government data showed on Monday.