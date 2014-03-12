Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
TRIPOLI, March 12 Libya's navy has lost contact with an oil tanker that loaded oil in a rebel-held port and has now slipped into Egyptian waters after being attacked by Libya's air force, a government minister said on Wednesday.
The tanker was last seen sailing near Marsa Matruh on the Egyptian side of the joint border, Libya's culture minister and government spokesman Habib al-Amin told a televised news conference.
Libya had asked Egypt and other countries to stop the tanker, he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.