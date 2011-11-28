(Adds details, background)

TRIPOLI Nov 28 Libya's Waha Oil, a joint venture with U.S. firms ConocoPhillips, Marathon and Amerada Hess, has begun crude oil prodution at the Dahra and Samah fields at a rate of 16,000 barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday.

It said the production started on Sunday.

"This production represents five percent of the total production capacity of the company, which seeks to reach maximum production rates as soon as possible," the NOC said in a statement on its website.

Waha Oil accounted for around a quarter of Libya's prewar oil output of 1.6 million bpd.

A strike at Waha Oil ended earlier this month after workers' demands for a new chairman were met.

Waha Oil workers have said the Dahra and Samah fields escaped the worst of the war damage. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)