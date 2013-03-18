(Re-leads with clashes)
TRIPOLI, March 18 Armed clashes broke out at an
oil field belonging to Libya's Waha Oil on Monday when a militia
attacked the security forces guarding it, a company source said.
It was the second such attack in weeks as OPEC member Libya
struggles to secure its vital energy industry.
"The clashes are at the Dahra field. (The guards) came under
attack. It has been going on since this evening," the source
said. "We are now taking steps to see how to move workers from
the field for their security."
The source said a militia had fired at men working for the
oil protection force guarding the field. Many of the men there
are believed to be from the eastern town of Ajdabiyah.
The source said he believed the feud was over who would
guard the facility. He also had received reports that an
exchange of fire could also be heard at the nearby al-Ghani
field, which belongs to another Libyan oil company, Zueitina.
Zueitina officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
It was not immediately clear where the militia was from but
the source said it was from around the coastal city of Sirte.
The fighting comes just weeks after armed clashes at the
northwestern Mellitah gas complex, which briefly halted Libyan
gas exports to Italy for several days.
Libya has set up a special force, the Petroleum Facilities
Guard, to secure its energy installations. The 15,000-strong
force is mainly made up of former rebel fighters from the 2011
war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
But security remains precarious in a country awash with
weapons and full of armed groups who refuse to lay down their
arms.
Earlier on Monday, Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said a
protest at another field belonging to Waha, Gialo 59, had not
disrupted output as demonstrators demanding local hiring of
vehicles blocked its entrance for an eigth day.
"So far it has not affected operations... (Oil production)
has not been reduced. The operation is still as it is," Shakmak
told Reuters.
Libya's state news agency LANA quoted a statement by Oil
Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi saying output had not been affected
at Gialo 59. An oil industry source last week said drilling and
production had been affected there.
The protesters, estimated at around 100 from the nearby town
of Jalu, have been calling for Waha to use locally hired
vehicles and drivers at the field. They have blocked the
entrance since March 11, stopping trucks there from entering.
The Waha company source said the protest was continuing on
Monday and five drilling sites had now been affected by the
demonstration. The field has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per
day (bpd) and 70 million cubic feet of gas per day.
"If the protest continues, drilling will be affected at two
more sites," the Waha source said. "Equipment, food, fuel cannot
be transported because of this."
Waha's total production capacity is more than 350,000 bpd.
The protest and clashes are the latest disruption in the oil
industry which provides the lion's share of Libya's income.
In a series of incidents in recent months, activists and
local militia have disrupted operations of Libya's energy sector
calling for better living conditions or more regional autonomy.
The disruptions have affected the OPEC member's ability to
return to pre-war production levels of 1.6 million bpd, although
output has climbed back faster than expected. In July protesters
forced the closure of three major oil terminals.
In a separate protest, Arusi said late on Sunday truck
drivers who transport fuel to Benghazi's Benina airport were on
a walkout, forcing the authorities to bring the product from
Tripoli at a higher cost to ensure operations.
(Reporting by Ali Shuaib and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by
Michael Roddy)