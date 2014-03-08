TRIPOLI, March 8 Libya will bomb a North
Korea-flagged oil tanker trying to load crude at an eastern port
controlled by armed protesters if the vessel fails to follow
orders from the navy, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on
Saturday.
"The tanker will be bombed if it doesn't follow orders when
leaving (the port). This will be an environmental disaster,"
Zeidan told reporters, calling the docking of the tanker a
criminal act violating Libyan's sovereignty.
Authorities had ordered the arrest of the tanker's crew, he
said. His comments were the first government reaction since the
tanker reached Es Sider port, where protesters earlier said they
had started exporting oil, bypassing Tripoli.
