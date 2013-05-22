(Adds congress statement on disruptions, paragraphs 3-5)

By Ghaith Shennib

TRIPOLI May 22 Protesters have turned off a valve on a pipeline carrying oil to the eastern Libyan terminal of Zueitina, industry sources said, as politicians called for tougher action against those who attack oil facilities following a spate of disruptions.

The move by the demonstrators, calling for jobs, has halted flows to the terminal since Tuesday, the latest in a string of setbacks in Libya's leading industry, which had restored output to close to pre-war levels of 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) after the 2011 war.

Following costly disruptions that have on occasion affected oil exports, a committee overseeing Libya's energy industry within the ruling national congress said those who forcefully closed down oil facilities should be held accountable in court.

"We strongly condemn the shutting down of oil facilities, which is seen as illegal and harmful to the state and economy," it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it had asked the government to ensure oil facilities were fully protected.

"The media and non-governmental organisations must raise awareness about the importance of the oil sector."

A Zueitina engineer at the terminal said the demonstrators, from several local tribes, had turned off the valve to protest being left out of a deal agreed in February to end six weeks of protests by locals calling for jobs at the company.

"A group of protesters turned off the valve that is used when maintenance work needs to be done. This means oil is not being pumped to the Zueitina terminal," the engineer, who works in the terminal's control room, said.

"They broke the lock and turned off the valve."

He said the valve was some 60 kms (37 miles) south of the eastern town of Ajdabiyah. A worker at the terminal and another at the company's headquarters in Tripoli confirmed the incident.

Zueitina is a relatively small producer, pumping between 60,000-70,000 barrels of oil and condensate - a light form of crude - per day. The firm's terminal however has the capacity to handle about 20 percent of Libya's crude exports.

The engineer said two Zueitina officials travelled to the valve station early on Wednesday to meet with the protesters.

"However they are calling for representatives from the National Oil Corporation to come meet with them," he said, referring to the state energy firm.

Zueitina terminal reopened over the weekend after a different group of protesters had forced it shut last week.

That came after protests had halted shipments from Zueitina in early January for around six weeks and flows were hit last month by a pipeline explosion.

Earlier this week, fresh trouble arose at the gas-exporting western Mellitah complex, where guards were again attacked overnight after clashes in March forced a halt in flows. (Additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Jane Baird)