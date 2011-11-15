DOHA Nov 15 Libya signalled on Tuesday it
may not support Gulf Arab OPEC producers when the exporters'
group meets in December, saying those countries should reduce
output to make space for Libya's returning oil output.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC)has been operating without formal output limits since
December 2008 and this year Gulf producers led by Saudi Arabia
decided unilaterally to increase production to compensate for
the loss of Libyan supplies.
That followed a failure to reach a formal OPEC decision on
higher output levels in June, despite pressure from consuming
nations, when a majority group of countries led by Iran declined
to support the Saudi proposal.
The pressure is beginning to build up again ahead of the
December meeting as consumers say prices above $100 per barrel
are hurting the global economic recovery.
However, those warnings are unlikely to be the main concern
for Libya, which needs to maximise oil revenues to get fresh
cash injections to rebuild infrastructure damaged by seven
months of civil war.
"I would think it is the logical thing (for the Gulf states
to cut production). They had promised to increase production
when Libya's production was disrupted. Now that our production
is coming back, they should cut back so we would have our own
share," the head of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"I believe it will be discussed in the next OPEC meeting,"
Nuri Berruien said on the sidelines of a gas summit in Doha.
"We have to first prove that some countries have increased
their production," he said.
Libya is producing more than 500,000 barrels per day at the
moment or a third of its pre-war levels. Production is expected
to grow to half of pre-war levels next month and return to full
capacity by the end of 2012 or early 2013..
Iran, holder of OPEC's rotating presidency, has called on
the Gulf Arab producers to cut back. Those countries would
prefer oil prices below $100 a barrel to help support global
economic growth and demand for their oil.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Richard Mably)