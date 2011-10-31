TRIPOLI Oct 31 Tripoli academic, Abdul al-Raheem al-Qeeb, was on Monday elected Libya's interim prime minister in a vote conducted by members of the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) in front of reporters.

Former interim prime minister, Mahmoud Jibril, fulfilled a promise to resign after Libya was declared officially "liberated" after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's hometown Sirte and his subsequent killing.

The NTC has promised to hold elections after eight months for a national assembly that will spend a year drawing up a new constitution before a parliamentary poll. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes)