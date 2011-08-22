TUNIS Aug 22 Libyan Prime Minister Al Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi arrived on the southern Tunisian island of Djerba late on Sunday, an eyewitness and a local source told Reuters.

"He (al-Mahmoudi) arrived late last night at a hotel in Djerba," said one of the sources on Monday. He said there were angry scenes when Libyan opposition supporters staying in the area tried to storm the hotel after hearing the prime minister was there. The other source confirmed the account. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by David Stamp)