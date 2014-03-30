TRIPOLI, March 30 Libyan lawmakers approved a
new election law on Sunday, paving the way to call general
elections later this year.
Last month, the General National Congress (GNC) assembly
agreed to hold early elections, in an apparent effort to assuage
ordinary Libyans angry over political chaos in the country
nearly three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Deputies had initially agreed to extend their term after the
original mandate ran out on February 7 to allow a special
committee time to draft a new constitution but their move
sparked protests.
Parliament approved a law to organize new elections.
Candidates have to run as individuals, banning parties from
drawing up lists. It is now up to the elections commission to
set a date.
The GNC is deadlocked between Islamists and nationalists,
compounding a sense of chaos as Libya's fledgling army tries to
assert itself against unruly ex-rebels, tribal groups and
Islamist militants.
Many people in the OPEC nation blame mainly the congress
infighting for a lack of progress in the transition towards
democracy since the overthrow of Gaddafi in 2011.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Angus MacSwan)