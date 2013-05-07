TRIPOLI May 7 Libya's defence minister on
resigned on Tuesday in protest at a siege by gunmen of two
government ministries that he denounced as an assault on
democracy.
He was the first cabinet minister to quit in a crisis over
the siege, which armed groups refused to lift even after
parliament bowed on Sunday to their main demand by banning any
senior official who served under the late dictator Muammar
Gaddafi from holding government posts.
"I will never be able to accept that politics (can) be
practiced by the power of weapons ... This is an assault against
the democracy I have sworn to protect," Defence Minister
Mohammed al-Bargathi said.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Jessica Donati;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)