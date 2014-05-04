* Chaotic session ends with discord over new premier
* Analysts see appointment unlikely to ease turmoil
* Libya has struggled politically since 2011 war
(Adds quotes from deputy speakers)
By Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, May 4 Businessman Ahmed Maiteeq was
sworn in as Libya's new prime minister on Sunday after chaotic
voting but parliament's deputy speaker hours later declared the
election invalid as a power struggle erupted in the assembly.
The divisions in the assembly showcase growing turmoil in
the North African country where government and parliament are
unable to assert authority in a country awash with arms and
militias from the 2011 ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
Officials gave contradicting versions of the parliamentary
election outcome, with First Deputy Speaker Ezzedin al-Awami
initially saying Maiteeq had failed to obtain the necessary
quorum even through he emerged as front runner in prior votes.
But a power struggle over who controls the assembly broke
out when second deputy speaker Saleh Makhzoum rejected Awami's
claims and said Maiteeq had won the necessary support.
"Ahmed Maiteeq is officially the new prime minister,"
Makhzoun told a televised session interrupted by shouts from
lawmakers challenging his win. He asked the businessman to form
a government within two weeks.
But hours later, Awami declared the vote invalid and
instructed Abdullah al-Thinni, who had resigned three weeks ago,
to continue ruling the major oil producer.
"Mr Ahmed Omar Maiteeq failed to reach the quorum of 120
votes necessary according to the law to elect a new prime
minister," Awami wrote in a letter to Thinni posted on the
cabinet website.
It was unclear what would happen next as both speakers then
argued with each other live on al-Ahrar television station with
Makhzoum insisting Maiteeq had been elected. "From a legal point
of view the vote process was right and clear," he said.
Analysts expect Maiteeq, if confirmed, to struggle to make
headway as the government is unable to control militias who
helped topple Gaddafi but now defy state authority.
Since the civil war that ended Gaddafi's one-man rule,
Libya's nascent democracy has struggled, with its parliament
paralysed by rivalries and brigades of heavily-armed former
rebels challenging the new state.
The premier's post became vacant after Thinni resigned,
citing an attack by gunmen on his family just a month into his
term.
Parliament began voting on his successor on Wednesday, but
that session was postponed after gunmen linked to a defeated
candidate stormed the building and wounded several people.
Lawmakers resumed voting on Sunday in a frequently
interrupted session, marked by confusion over the number of
votes cast for Maiteeq.
"The vote ... to appoint him as the prime minister was
totally invalid," said lawmaker Zainab Haroun Al-Targi, echoing
the views of many colleagues.
DEADLOCK
Thinni's short-lived tenure followed that of Ali Zeidan who
fled the country after he was fired by deputies over his failure
to stop attempts by rebels in the volatile east to sell oil
independently of Tripoli's government.
Libya's General National Congress (GNC) assembly is
deadlocked between Islamists, tribes and nationalists, as the
country's fledgling army tries to assert itself against unruly
ex-rebels, tribal groups and Islamist militants.
In February, it agreed to hold early elections in an effort
to assuage Libyans frustrated at political chaos nearly three
years after the fall of Gaddafi.
Many people in the OPEC nation blame congressional
infighting for a lack of progress in the transition to
democracy. Libya still has no new constitution.
Assembly president Nouri Abu Sahmain was absent from the
vote. He has disappeared from public view since the attorney
general launched an investigation into a leaked video showing
him being questioned over a late-night visit by two women to his
house.
In another sign of chaos, tribesmen ended a two-month
protest at the key El Sharara oilfield but output will only
resume after a separate protest at a connecting pipeline is
resolved, an oil official said.
A wave of protests from militias, tribesmen and state
security guard at oilfields and ports has reduced oil output to
a trickle from 1.4 million barrels per day in July.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing;
Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Patrick Markey, Stephen
Powell and Marguerita Choy)