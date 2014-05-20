By Ahmed Elumami
| TRIPOLI
TRIPOLI May 20 Libya's parliament moved to a
luxury hotel on Tuesday until a powerful militia from the
western city of Misrata can take up positions to protect its old
building, which was attacked by gunmen on Sunday, a
parliamentary spokesman said.
Gunmen shelled the General National Congress on Sunday in an
attack claimed by forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa
Haftar, who said it was part of a campaign to purge the North
African country of Islamists.
Haftar's troops on Friday attacked Islamist militants in
Benghazi in the worst clashes in the eastern city for months,
killing more than 70 people.
Western powers fear Haftar's campaign will split the Libyan
army, further destabilising the country, after several units
defected to him in recent days.
Calm has returned to Tripoli since Sunday but diplomats say
the involvement of a militia from Misrata might create new
tensions.
The Islamist Muslim Brothers have strong roots in Misrata
and are rivals of a militia from Zintan in the western
mountains, which controls part of Tripoli and which some
officials have blamed for the attack on the parliament.
The struggle takes place against a background of growing
chaos in Libya, where the government is unable to control dozens
of militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy
state authority.
Parliamentary spokesman Omar Hmeidan said speaker Nuri Abu
Sahmain had asked the force from Misrata to secure parliament's
premises.
"The Congress decided to hold today's session in a hall of
the Radisson Blu hotel until the Central Shield force from
Misrata finishes preparations to start securing the headquarters
of the Congress," he said.
Parliament had planned to discuss approving a cabinet for
newly appointed prime minister Ahmed Maiteeq, but postponed
debate as it lacked a quorum, he said.
The appointment of Maiteeq, who is from Misrata, has angered
people in the east since he is supported by the Muslim Brothers.
Outgoing premier Abdullah al-Thinni on Monday asked
parliament to stop work and re-run the controversial election
that brought Maiteeq to power, compounding the country's
political crisis.
Hmeidan confirmed that a congressman, Masoud Abdulsalam
Obaid, and two employees had been kidnapped by the gunmen who
attacked the parliament on Sunday.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Giles Elgood)