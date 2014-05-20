* Election proposal seen to defuse militia tensions
* Parliament chief calls for Misrata brigade support
* US says does not back Haftar actions in Libya
By Ahmed Elumami and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, May 20 Libyan authorities on Tuesday
proposed a June national election as the government sought to
resolve a standoff over parliament involving powerful brigades
of former rebel fighters.
Libya's General National Congress (GNC) is at the heart of
the crisis after gunmen claiming loyalty to a renegade former
general attacked the parliament with anti-aircraft cannons on
Sunday, demanding its suspension.
Parliament, split between Islamist and anti-Islamist forces,
had said in February it would hold early elections, under
pressure over Libya's chaotic transition to democracy since the
2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
The June 25 election proposal appeared to be an attempt to
ease tensions after Sunday's attack claimed by forces loyal to
former General Khalifa Haftar, and to avoid the potential
response by rival Islamist militia brigades.
"The commission has not yet officially announced June 25 as
the date of the elections of the House of Representatives. But
it is only one of the proposals to hold the elections," election
commission member Abdulhakeem Al-Shaab told Reuters.
A local television station had earlier quoted the election
commission saying that the June date was set.
In some of the worst fighting in Tripoli since the 2011
war, gunmen shelled the General National Congress on Sunday in
an attack claimed by forces loyal to Haftar, who has begun a
campaign to purge the North African country of Islamists.
Three years after the end of Gaddafi's one-man rule, Libya
remains in constant upheaval, its government fragile, parliament
split and the nascent army unable to control rival bands of
former rebels who often challenge the state.
A former Gaddafi ally who split with the autocrat in the
1980s, Haftar is the latest player to emerge in Libya's network
of ex-fighters, militias and Islamist militants vying for
control over parts of the country.
Haftar's troops on Friday attacked Islamist militants in
Benghazi in the worst clashes in the eastern city for months,
killing more than 70 people. His allies say he wants to purge
the country of Islamist militants.
The parliament itself is split between Islamist parties
loosely allied to the Muslim Brotherhood, the anti-Islamist
National Forces Alliance, and scores of independents and tribal
leaders of varying allegiances.
The United States has temporarily moved about 250 Marines
and a number of aircraft to Sicily from Spain as a precaution
due to concerns about Libya's turmoil, strengthening the U.S.
ability to evacuate its citizens.
"We're watching (the situation) very closely. It's certainly
unsettling," said Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby,
adding the Marines were "ready to go, if they're needed."
The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it does not
endorse Haftar's actions and called for dialogue to end the
unrest in the North African oil-producing state.
"We have not had contact with him recently. We do not
condone or support the actions on the ground, nor have we
assisted with these actions," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told
reporters. "We are continuing to call on all parties to refrain
from violence and to seek resolution through peaceful means."
GAINING SUPPORT
Haftar has gained support from some regular army units and
his forces claim backing from the Qaaqaa and Sawaiq militias who
are fiercely anti-Islamist. But his movement may goad rival
Misrata brigades and Islamist militia into reactions.
Libya's parliament moved to a luxury hotel on Tuesday until
the powerful militia from the western city of Misrata can take
up positions to protect its old building, a parliamentary
spokesman said.
Western governments fear Haftar's campaign may split the
Libyan army, further destabilising the country, after several
units defected, including a special forces brigade chief and air
force elements in the east.
Another former rebel who is supporting Haftar is Ibrahim
Jathran, whose forces have closed off key Libyan oil ports since
summer, cutting into vital crude shipments. He is demanding more
federal autonomy for his eastern region.
Tripoli was calm on Tuesday, but diplomats say the
involvement of Misrata militia opposed to Haftar's attempts to
force an anti-Islamist alliance may create new tensions.
The Muslim Brotherhood have strong roots in Misrata and are
rivals of a militia from Zintan in the western mountains, which
controls part of Tripoli and which some officials have blamed
for the attack on the parliament.
Parliamentary spokesman Omar Hmeidan said speaker Nuri Abu
Sahmain had asked a Misrata force to secure parliament's
premises.
"The Congress decided to hold today's session in a hall of
the Radisson Blu hotel until the Central Shield force from
Misrata finishes preparations to start securing the headquarters
of the parliament," he said.
Parliament had planned to discuss approving a cabinet for
newly appointed prime minister Ahmed Maiteeq, but postponed
debate as it lacked a quorum, he said.
The appointment of Maiteeq, who is from Misrata and is
Libya's third prime minister since March, has angered people in
the east because he is supported by the Muslim Brotherhood and
is seen by critics as pro-Islamist.
(Writing by Patrick Markey and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark
Heinrich and Gunna Dickson)