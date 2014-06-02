TRIPOLI, June 2 Libya's new prime minister Ahmed
Maiteeq on Monday held his first cabinet meeting at the
premier's office after police forces helped him take over the
building.
The North African country is struggling with turmoil and a
political crisis as outgoing premier Abdullah al-Thinni has
refused to hand over power to Maiteeq who was elected by
parliament in a chaotic vote last month.
Thinni had resigned in April but has said he received
conflicting orders from Libya's divided parliament over the
legitimacy of Maiteeq's election and would continue in his post
until the General National Congress (GNC) assembly resolved the
dispute.
Maiteeq arrived at the prime minister's office late in the
evening escorted by police cars, witnesses said. Thinni had
moved earlier to another government building, his spokesman
said.
In a brief statement after a cabinet meeting, Maiteeq
denounced clashes between militant Islamists and army forces
that had erupted in eastern Benghazi, killing around 20 people.
Standing behind his cabinet, the businessman vowed to make
improving security and fighting terrorism a top priority.
There was no immediate comment from Thinni after Maiteeq's
statement was read live on television. The cabinet's tenure
might be short-lived as Libya is preparing for elections later
this month.
First Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Ezzedin al-Awam told
Reuters on Monday that Thinni had told him he had not handed
over officially the prime minister's office to Maiteeq.
Parliament is at the heart of a growing confrontation among
rival political parties and brigades of former rebels who refuse
to disarm and have allied themselves loosely on competing sides
of a split congress.
Four decades of authoritarian rule by Muammar Gaddafi and
three years of unrest since his ousting have left Libya with few
institutions and no real army to impose state authority on
former fighters and Islamist militants who often use their
military muscle to make demands.
Those rivalries have come closer to open confrontation since
last month after Khalifa Haftar, a renegade former general,
began a self-declared campaign with renegade forces to purge
Islamist militants he says the government has failed to
challenge.
Maiteeq, a businessman backed by independents and Islamist
lawmakers, was appointed by GNC members after a chaotic vote
contested by rival factions as illegitimate.
(Reporting by Hani Amara, Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum;
Editing by Bernard Orr)