* Ministry under pressure to deal with violence after revolt
* Minister felt premier, parliament interfered - MP
* Prime Minister accepts resignation, appoints caretaker
(Updates with PM accepting resignation)
TRIPOLI, Aug 18 Libya's Interior Minister
Mohammed Khalifa al-Sheikh stepped down on Sunday in protest
against what he saw as interference in his work by the prime
minister and parliament, a lawmaker said.
The ministry has come under increasing pressure to deal with
violence that has persisted since the 2011 war that toppled
Muammar Gaddafi. The oil-producing state is still awash with
weapons and militias who have clashed with security forces.
Al-Sharif al-Wafi, a member of the Libyan General National
Congress, told Reuters Sheikh had submitted his resignation to
the cabinet.
"He said that he didn't have any understanding with the
prime minister and that he didn't have enough mandate to carry
out his work," Wafi said. "He also complained that some members
of the congress interfered."
He did not go into details about what kind of work had been
disrupted.
An official at Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's office said the
premier has accepted the resignation and appointed one of his
deputies, Sadiq Abdelkarim Abdulrahman Kreim, to step in until a
replacement was found.
Sheikh, a former Tripoli police colonel, took up his post in
May after his predecessor Ashour Shuail resigned.
On Saturday, a bomb blast ripped through the garden wall of
the Egyptian consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi on
Saturday, injuring a security guard who needed hospital
treatment, witnesses said.
U.S. ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans
were killed in Benghazi last year after Islamist gunmen attacked
the U.S. consulate during a protest by a mob angry over a film
they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew Heavens)