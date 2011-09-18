* Officials say port and airport safe
By Mohammed al-Ramahi
TRIPOLI, Sept 18 Tripoli's port is back to
near-normal business less than a month after the ousting of
Muammar Gaddafi, authorities said on Sunday, with the Libyan
capital's international airport also ready to operate flights.
As cranes lifted containers and sacks of goods onto the
docks, and trucks manoeuvred into position to be loaded, port
interim manager Abddel Hakim al-Ghazawi told Reuters the
installation was safe and called on insurance companies to
reduce fees related to use of the facility.
"Tripoli's sea port is totally secure. There is nothing that
can be an obstacle for the arrival of goods and ships," he said.
"Already some companies have started to send ships," he
said, adding goods were being unloaded efficiently and 85-90
percent of the port was functioning.
The European Union lifted sanctions on Libyan ports, oil
firms and banks on Sept. 2 to try and help the country's
transition from four decades of Gaddafi's rule.
Mukhtar al-Akhdar, a military official in charge of the
airport, told Reuters damage caused during the uprising has been
repaired, the facility was "totally secure" and he hoped it
would start operations by Thursday.
"The airport is ready for airplanes to arrive and depart,"
he said. "We had to do some maintenance on the runway due to the
shelling of the (Gaddafi) militia, which is now fixed. We
cleared the remains of the planes that were destroyed by the
militia."
Diplomats say Libyan civil airliners and flights carrying
official delegations are allowed to fly provided they notify
monitors of their flight plans in order to avoid NATO attack.
The U.N. Security Council resolution imposed in March a
no-fly zone for civilian flights over the country as part of
international efforts to protect anti-government protesters
under attack from Gaddafi loyalists.
Libyan Arab Airlines and the ports of Tripoli, Al Khoms,
Brega, Ras Lanuf, Zawiyah and Zuara were among the 28 Libyan
entities, along with oil firms and banks, to be freed from
restrictions on Sept. 2.
The formal lifting of the sanctions came a day after world
powers meeting in Paris freed up billions of dollars to help
Libya's new rulers rebuild the nation after 42 years of
Gaddafi's rule and six months of civil war.
The port had been a focal point in the conflict, which has
continued in the towns of Bani Walid and Sirte as interim
government forces try to storm the final bastions held by
fighters loyal to Gaddafi.
In May, NATO sank eight Libyan warships and intercepted a
fuel tanker it believed was heading for the military in the city
in a marked escalation of its bombing campaign in Libya.
After the strikes, Libyan officials took journalists to the
city's port where a small ship spewed smoke and flames.
In late August, as anti-Gaddafi fighters overran the
capital, they told a rescue ship not to dock at the port because
it was too risky -- leaving thousands of foreigners stranded at
their embassies waiting for the all clear to leave.
(Editing by William Maclean and Sophie Hares)