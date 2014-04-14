TRIPOLI, April 14 Libya's eastern Zueitina oil
port was still not under government control one week after an
agreement with a federalist rebel group to immediately re-open
it along with the Hariga terminal, a spokesman for National Oil
Corp (NOC) said on Monday.
The spokesman said that NOC was still waiting for
confirmation from the government-run Petroleum Facilities Guard
that they were able to establish full control over the complex.
NOC was able to lift force majeure on Hariga last week and a
tanker is due to load crude there this week. The federalist
rebels are still in control of the country's two largest
terminals.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum, Writing by Julia Payne. Editing by
Jane Merriman)