TRIPOLI, April 16 A tanker has started loading crude at Libya's eastern port of Hariga for the first time in nearly nine months, after a federalist group agreed to re-open it last week, a state oil company official said on Wednesday.

The tanker Aegean Dignity arrived at the port on Tuesday.

Arabian Gulf Oil Co, a subsidiary of state National Oil Corp .(NOC), was able to raise output at its main oilfield, Sarir, to 50,000 barrels per day as a result.

"The ship is loading at Hariga, it will load about 900,000 to 1 million barrels," the official said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)