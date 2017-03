TRIPOLI, April 13 Libya's western Zawiya oil port has resumed operations after protesters vacated the entrance to the facilities and the adjoining refinery will restart in about 24 hours, a spokesman for the state oil company said on Sunday.

The National Oil Corp spokesman added that there were continuing issues with protesters in the area but they hoped to resolve these in the next few hours. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Feras Bosalum; editing by Andrew Roche)