TRIPOLI Dec 2 Libya's government blamed
protests by two minority groups demanding more political rights
for outages in the capital, Tripoli, and other parts of the
North African country, state media said on Monday.
Power went off for hours during the day in central Tripoli
as household demand for heat surged as temperatures dropped
sharply.
A group of Amazigh, or Berbers, has stopped gas supplies
from the southwestern Wafa field to demand language rights.
Members of the Tibu, another minority, have been blocking a road
to prevent petrol supplies from reaching a power plant in Sarir,
also located in southwest Libya.
The electricity ministry called the protests
"irresponsible." There were outages in western Libya, Tripoli
and other parts of the country, state news agency Lana said.
Both groups are demanding that their languages and cultural
identities be guaranteed in a new constitution two years after
the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. They are also demanding a greater
say in a special body drafting the constitution.
The strikes come on top of widespread protests at oilfields
and ports over higher pay and political rights that halted most
exports and dried up state revenues.
Last week, the government said power production had fallen
to 4,600 megawatts, less than the almost 6,000 megawatts in the
summer, when output comes under pressure because of rising
demand from air conditioning.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessin. Editing by Andre Grenon)