TRIPOLI Aug 23 Libya's state electricity firm
is in talks with Turkish firms to get them to return to carry
out badly-needed maintenance work at power plants in the North
African nation, a senior official with the Libyan company said.
Libya has been hit hard by power outages as fighting between
rival factions damaged plants, interrupted the grid and made the
import of spare parts more difficult.
A delegation from Tripoli just visited Turkey for talks with
Turkish companies to discuss security measures so they can
return to Libya, Ayad Suleiman al-Ghnaidi, acting executive
manager at state power firm GECOL, told Reuters in Tripoli.
"Hopefully there will be good results," he said, without
giving the names of the Turkish firms.
Turkish and Western firms that used to import spare parts
and help with power generation in Libya have largely left the
country due to the poor security.
In November, APR Energy Plc said it had suspended its Libyan
operations, citing unfinished paperwork by local authorities
regarding renewal of a 450-megawatt power contract.
Libya's turmoil has been worsened by a conflict between two
governments fighting for control. Tripoli is held by a faction
that expelled the country's official premier to eastern Libya a
year ago and which is not recognized by world powers.
Turkey is one of the few countries which has received
officials form Tripoli.
