By Jessica Donati
TRIPOLI Oct 23 Some 200 independent
publications have sprung up in Libya since the fall of Muammar
Gaddafi, and newsagents say clients leave their shops with
armfuls of papers to ensure they do not miss any news.
It is a small price to pay for freedom, they say.
"Customers are buying all the newspapers in front of them,
and then deciding what to read," said Rajab Al-Waheishi, a
newsagent since 1956.
Business is booming, he said, thanks to the wide range of
content and the sheer number of publications on offer.
Gaddafi was killed on Thursday outside his hometown of
Sirte, where he had made his last stand against armed rebels
backed by NATO.
Before the uprising that drove him from power, state censors
held the media under tight scrutiny and newspapers often
published identical articles provided by the state. Journalists
who broke the rules were jailed or kidnapped.
Tunisians and Egyptians have also enjoyed increased media
freedom after uprisings brought down leaders there earlier this
year. But nowhere were the controls more draconian than in
Libya.
"Everything is better. We are waiting for government, and
after liberation we will see what to read," said Sediq Magairif,
a customer at a newsagent in central Tripoli.
Publishers are celebrating their newfound freedom.
"It's good because in the past we couldn't print anything
without a permit. Now, no one asks us what to print," said
Abubaker Hammuda, who runs Al Taleb printing.
RED LINES
Idris Al-Musmari, who only recently emerged from a second
term in jail after serving 10 years in the 1980s for his
political activities, is heading a special committee formed by
the National Transitional Council (NTC) to promote and support a
free press.
Under an NTC proposal, the government pays the printing
costs of the first three editions of any new publication and
offer discounted printing services thereafter. Money from
Gaddafi's state-run media body is being used to cover the
expense.
Musmari made clear the state planned to exercise control
over its own publications, which will increase to five from two,
chiefly to avoid fuelling tribal rivalries, but independents
were free to publish whatever they wanted.
"There have to be lines. These are anything that would
jeopardise our national unity and anything that is divisive,"
said Musmari, providing the example of the divisions between
Tripoli in the west, and Benghazi in the east, but added: "We
can't ban other newspapers from publishing anything."
CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM
While most of the new publications are dedicated to
eulogising the heroic battles fought by NTC fighters against
Gaddafi's forces, some have become platforms for ordinary
citizens to criticise their new rulers and express their hopes
for a democratic, free and prosperous country.
Most of the newspapers available are tied to Libya's nine or
10 main cities, and the publications linked to Tripoli or
Benghazi appear to be most widely distributed. There are small
editions issued from villages, but they are poorly circulated.
The NTC plans to provide training and technical assistance
for publishers, but is waiting for the assets belonging to the
previous state-run body to be unfrozen.
"It's healthy and natural. We have been neglecting our
opinions for 40 years," said Mahmoud Darwesh, one of Musmari's
secretaries.
Even the most critical publications have steered clear of
incitement seen in social media networks and in graffiti in
certain areas of town, he added.
"The criticism I have seen in papers so far has been
constructive," Darwesh said.
