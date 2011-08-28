Aug 28 TRIPOLI Aug 28 Libya's de facto government, stung by accounts that captured fighters loyal to Muammar Gaddafi have been found dead with their hands tied behind their backs, urged people on Sunday not to abuse prisoners.

A Reuters correspondent who went to a military encampment in Tripoli last week found the bodies of 30 men, believed to be pro-Gaddafi fighters, riddled with bullets. At least two were bound with handcuffs, indicating they may have been executed.

Hundreds were killed in the fighting when rebels entered the Libyan capital, ending Gaddafi's 42-year rule. Most of the accounts of atrocities that have emerged involve pro-Gaddafi forces killing rebel sympathisers.

The National Transitional Council (NTC), recognised by dozens of states as Libya's legitimate government, sent out text messages to mobile phone subscribers urging people to respect prisoners.

"It is not allowed to take revenge on prisoners," said the message.

It also asked people to inform it "about anybody who does carry out revenge attacks on prisoners, hurts them physically or psychologically or tries to violate their sanctity."

"Remember when you arrest any follower of Gaddafi, that he is like you, that he has dignity like you, that his dignity is your own dignity, and that it is enough humiliation for him that he is already a prisoner." (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)