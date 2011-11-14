Nov 14 Libya's National Oil Corp on Monday distributed forecasts of its crude supply by field from December through to the end of the next year.

Following is the breakdown in the document by thousands, circulated by the NOC to potential customers for its crude. Amounts are in thousands of barrels per day. Crude Dec 2011 Q1 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 2012 Q4 2012 Al-Jurf 40 40 40 40 40 Amna 155 170 175 175 175 Bouri 30 40 40 40 40 Braga 50 80 80 80 80 Bu Attifel 85 90 100 105 115 Es Sider 0 135 275 370 375 Melitha 75 115 135 135 135 Sarir 210 50 60 70 70 Sertica 43 53 53 55 55 Shahara 80 170 195 200 200 Zueitina 45 50 55 60 60 Grand Total 813 993 1208 1330 1345 (reporting by Emma Farge and Richard Mably, editing by Jane Baird)