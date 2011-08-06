MISRATA, Libya, August 6 A Qatari plane made a
quick stop in the rebel-held Libyan city of Misrata on Saturday
to offload ammunition destined for rebel fighters, sources with
knowledge of the flight said.
Officials at the airport acknowledged a Qatari plane landed
at Misrata airport but declined to reveal details of its
contents.
"The plane offloaded six pick-up trucks which were packed
with ammunition and minutes later it flew off again," said one
source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another source showed Reuters a photo of a plane shortly
after its departure with "Qatar" written on underside of the
fuselage.
Rebels seeking to protect Misrata and advance the 200
kilometres (125 miles) to Tripoli have been complaining of a
lack of weapons and ammunition to effectively push forward to
the capital.
France has previously air-dropped weapons and ammunition to
rebels in western Libya.
Qatar has been one of staunchest supporters of Libyans
seeking to topple Muammar Gaddafi from power.
Fighting is currently on the eastern outskirts of Zlitan,
one of two major towns between Misrata and Tripoli which is
firmly in the hands of the Libyan leader.
Taking Zlitan would be a major breakthrough in the war.
