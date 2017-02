TUNIS Aug 23 Libya's rebel National Transitional Council will move its headquarters to the capital Tripoli from it eastern stronghold of Benghazi within two days, a military spokesman, Ahmed Bani, told al Jazeera television on Tuesday.

Rebels stormed Muammar Gaddafi's compound in the capital earlier in the day but the veteran leader's whereabouts remained unclear.