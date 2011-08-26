ISTANBUL Aug 26 The Libyan rebel political
leader said on Friday the transitional government-in-waiting
will seek a seat at the United Nations next month following the
apparent overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi this week.
"We hope that next month Libya will be occupying the seat it
holds at the United Nations," Mahmoud Jibril told a news
conference in Istanbul.
Libyan rebels, still battling pockets of loyalists in their
hunt for fugitive strongman Gaddafi, have announced a move to
govern the country from the capital, Tripoli.
Jibril, who met with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu after Turkey hosted the Libya Contact Group of
international powers on Thursday, said it was vital the National
Transitional Council received financial aid to provide services.
"When the regime collapses all eyes will turn to the NTC to
provide the Libyan people with services they have been deprived
of for the last six months, including power and salaries," he
said.
"In order to meet the expectations we need the finances. It
is very important that the Libyan people don't feel deprived of
resources."
Jibril also said the North African Arab country needed to
rebuild its police and armed forces to re-establish security.
"We have to establish an army, a strong police force to be
able to meet the needs of the people and we need capital and we
need assets. All our friends in the international community
speak of stability and security. We need that too."
