By Emma Farge, Lorraine Turner and John Irish
BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) Sept 23 - In August, as rebels
fought forces loyal to President Muammar Gaddafi, two
representatives of a British business consortium took a "rather
long and arduous ferry journey from Malta" to the North African
country.
"To describe it as a ferry would be very polite," according
to an executive at a London-based global engineering company,
whose interests the two men represented. "I think it was a
trawler."
The men travelled to Libya at the invitation of the rebel
administration. Britain, along with France and the United
States, had given political and military support for the
uprising against Gaddafi and sponsored the rebel leadership, the
National Transitional Council (NTC). This was a chance to close
some deals.
"We had people on the ground in Misrata," said the
businessman, who spoke by phone on condition of anonymity. "You
could still hear ordnance from the centre of Misrata, so it was
very much an ongoing situation. But they were already talking
about training and equipping fire brigades, training and
equipping police."
The visitors keep coming. In the lobby of the Tibesti Hotel
in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, opportunists mix with
diplomats, journalists and aid workers. With NATO's help, the
rebels have deposed Gaddafi and now control Tripoli, the
capital. Elsewhere fierce fighting continues and Gaddafi remains
holed up. The country has yet to pay its workers, write a new
constitution or even name a transitional government. But it is a
land with deep pockets, and plenty of new friends.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister
David Cameron received a heroes' welcome last week when they
became the first western leaders to visit since Gaddafi's
ouster. Interim leader Abdel Jalil said the rebels' allies could
expect preferential treatment in return for their help.
It was a clear signal that countries which had not backed
the NATO bombing campaign, including Russia, China and Germany,
or which were slow to denounce Gaddafi, like Italy, stand to
lose out.
But if French and British politicians are tallying up the
contracts, business executives are leaving little to chance.
Foreign companies withdrew from Libya at the outset of the NATO
bombing campaign; sanctions imposed on Gaddafi's regime since
February have added to the difficulty of doing business.
Despite this, dozens of executives from France, Britain,
Italy and other countries have spent months building ties with
potential Libyan partners. In a country fractured by tribe and
politics, they say it is relationships that will prove decisive.
The potential profits are huge. While there are pockets of
damage to infrastructure and former Gaddafi command centres, the
country is in far better shape than Iraq was after the fall of
Saddam. At the same time, Libya needs new investment in
everything from schools to services. According to the French
business federation, Libya should offer around $200 billion in
investment opportunities over the next 10 years. With a
population of just over 6 million and Africa's largest oil
reserves, it has plenty to spend. Up to $170 billion worth of
frozen Gaddafi-era assets alone should help pay for
reconstruction.
Here's how companies are playing this new front in the
latest scramble for Africa.
GET IN QUICK, IF YOU DARE
Western firms, including trading houses Vitol, Trafigura and
Gunvor have already been busy. A London-based team for Vitol
sold oil products to the rebels in large volumes as early as
April, and helped ship their first crude oil cargo. Trafigura
expressed interest, although it is not clear if any deals were
concluded.
France landed executives in Benghazi in June and July,
according to Michel Casals, head of the Franco-Libyan Chamber of
Commerce.
"There's no point going when people are not ready, but we
can't go in six months when everybody has already been there,"
says Thierry Courtaigne, director general of French business
lobby Medef International, which represents the interests of
France's top companies overseas.
At the same time, some firms remain wary of doing business
with the rebels in case they break international sanctions.
Though those sanctions are now easing -- Europe and the United
Nations have eased theirs -- U.S. firms in particular are
hesitant. One engineering executive expressed optimism about the
potential in Libya "once things get going" and said he has been
attempting to rekindle old relationships. But he, along with
another U.S. company official, said sanctions left them unsure
about how much they can do. Many told Reuters they are waiting
for guidance from Washington.
CONSIDER A FIXER
There are ways to work as you wait. These include employing
free agents known as "fixers," who offer on-the-ground
intelligence, security, networking, and deniability in case of a
legal challenge. Often former British military men, fixers are
widely used by companies in resource-rich countries with weak
governments. In Libya you can find a small community of them in
hotels like the Tibesti -- Benghazi's main networking hub.
One of their number is a former senior officer in Britain's
SAS special forces. In his early 60s and with a mane of
salt-and-pepper hair, John Holmes is often seen with two other
men at the Tibesti. He spends much of his time in the lobby,
trying to catch the ear of NTC officials who could help open
doors in the oil sector.
NTC officials say Holmes is working on behalf of British
firm Heritage Oil, trying to finance field security and
maintenance work in return for a stake in the country's oil
production. He refused to talk to Reuters, describing himself as
a private person. Heritage also declined to comment on whether
the firm had hired him. "They've been very aggressive, going out
on a limb," said one rival.
Others are more approachable, but still decline to be
identified or say who they are working for because of the
sensitive nature of their work. Many fixers are fresh from
similar assignments in Iraq. One, dressed in desert camouflage
and smoking British Lambert & Butler cigarettes, was responsible
for liaising with local Iraqis. He doesn't speak Arabic but says
he has a mantra for life: have respect, be courteous and don't
promise something you can't deliver.
The job includes giving clients a flavour of local
conditions and pinpointing opportunities. In one memo sent by a
fixer and seen by Reuters, the author details meetings with
Libyan officials and discusses a strategy for gaining access to
remote oil facilities to check out the wartime damage. Such
information could be priceless to oil companies weighing Libya's
still-considerable risks against the huge potential rewards.
GET GOVERNMENT HELP
Political support can help with access, and with the law.
Sarkozy has hotly denied talk of "under the table deals for
Libya's riches", including reports that in return for French
help, oil group Total will be given preferential access to
Libyan oil. Nonetheless, Paris has been frank about the payback
it expects in return for spearheading NATO's mission.
"The President took political and military risks, and all
that creates an environment where the Libyan authorities and the
people know what debt they owe France," French Trade minister
Pierre Lellouche told a Sept. 6 symposium on the NTC arranged by
the Franco-Libyan chamber of commerce. "We aren't going to get
embarrassed by helping our companies benefit from this
advantage."
In April, when Vitol shipped out rebel-produced oil, it had
backing from the office of British Foreign Secretary William
Hague, oil and diplomatic sources say.
A special group referred to by UK media as a secret oil
cell, backed by British Prime Minister David Cameron, was
staffed by a handful of officials and supported by Britain's MI6
secret